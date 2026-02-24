The romance, diaspora and flawed characters of Kiran Desai’s ‘Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny’

At that most comforting hour – closing in on dusk when the Kozhikode sun finally recalled its scorching rays and bowed out – Kiran Desai seemed approachable. Stepping down from a podium at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), where she was asked about dialects and diaspora, the writer stood alongside women in scarves for photographs and replied to unsolicited questions which were not all about her books.

Could great writers really be so unmindful of the wavering climate that must have burnt their cheeks at noon and sent their hair flying at twilight? Why do we think writers must have moods like no one around them? Why expect them to be prickly in the real world and pleasant only within their creations?

In The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, Kiran’s new novel that was on the 2025 Booker Prize Shortlist (twenty years after her first Booker win), Kiran wrote that Indians don’t behave well because we think there won’t be any consequences.

She was talking about unhappily lasting relationships: Indians are not taught how to leave nor how to be left. It isn’t in our vocabulary. We’re only taught how to stay despite absolutely everything. That's partly why we don't behave well. We think there won’t be any consequence to behaving badly.

When, without an appointment or introduction, she was stopped on the sandy beach with pleas for interviews, would Kiran have revisited her own writing and thought: “there it is, our collective bad behaviour"?

The book is a romance. But the romance is almost disguised, in the way love can't glue itself to one lone person but crawls over to past and new relationships and families far away.

Sonia and Sunny – the two main characters – don't even meet for a good two hundred pages. Then again, it is a book about relationships in the way stories and perspectives can’t be tied to one another but need to change hands. Off and on, the two lovers leave the pages to allow space for the others tied to them, like a long-widowed mother or a newly single father.

Fiction can easily evaporate from the minds of readers who like to replace the heroine with the author and conclude they now know the writer all too well.

But Kiran appears to be nowhere near Sonia or Sunny or their combined loneliness. Her presence is felt when you stop at the end of paragraphs and go back to read them again and admire them word by word, in case some of them might stick to you and fall on your screen when you need them.