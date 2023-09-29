The Liver Doctor's many haters

A Bengaluru Civil Court’s ex-parte injunction order against Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka ‘The Liver Doc’, suspending his X (formerly Twitter) account in India based on a defamation suit by the Himalaya Wellness Company, has sparked widespread outrage. Legal experts took to X to call the order “disproportionate”, with many alleging that a “one-sided” ex-parte injunction over an alleged defamatory tweet was against the principles of natural justice and freedom of expression. “Whether the alleged speech is defamatory or justifiable is, more often than not, a question of fact that is to be determined at trial,” Bharat Chugh, a lawyer, pointed out .

A Kerala-based hepatologist and clinician scientist, Dr Abby is a popular voice known for his critical comments on alternative health remedies and efforts to call out pseudo-scientific practices. After his account became inaccessible in India following the injunction order granted by the court on Thursday, September 28, the hashtags ‘Bring Back The Liver Dr’ and ‘Boycott Himalaya’ have been trending on X.

The Himalaya Wellness Company had contended in court that its business substantially reduced after Dr Abby posted “derogatory statements and materials against the products of the company,” based on which the court has restrained Dr Abby from tweeting or publishing “defamatory remarks” against the company or its products. The pharmaceutical company said that an ex-parte injunction was necessary to “minimise the damage caused to the company” including money and loss of reputation, adding that the doctor’s statements were a “disservice” to those who benefit from Himalaya products such as Liv-52, which the company promotes as a “supportive treatment” for various liver diseases.

A series of strong-arm tactics

The defamation complaint by Himalaya Wellness is only the latest in a long list of strong-arm tactics and legal intimidation used against Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka ‘The Liver Doc’, by proponents of alternative medicines.