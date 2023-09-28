‘The Liver Doc’ X account suspended after Himalaya Wellness goes to court

The X (formerly Twitter) account of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is popularly known as ‘theliverdoc’, has been suspended in India after the Himalaya Wellness Company secured a court order against him. Himalaya Wellness Company approached a Bengaluru court seeking to restrain Dr Abby from “tweeting, making or publishing, re-tweeting and republishing defamatory remarks against” Himalaya Wellness company or its products; and to direct X to suspend his account. Dr Abby, a Kerala-based hepatologist and clinician-scientist, makes critical comments about alternate health remedies, especially AYUSH medicines and is a popular voice on X.

Advocate Udaya Holla, who appeared for the company, had argued that the business of the company had “substantially reduced” after Dr Abby posted “derogatory statements and materials against the products of the company”. He had also argued that such posts were an attempt to “push the products of Cipla and Alchem”. Cipla and Alchem are leading pharmaceutical companies.

In the past, Dr Abby has taken on several Himalaya products, particularly the company’s —- medicine Liv52. In 2021, Abby’s assertion that Liv 52 aggravates pre-existing liver disease had gone viral. He had presented his research on the same.