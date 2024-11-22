The Indian solar deals embroiled in US indictment against Adani group

The indictment by United States prosecutors against Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and seven other executives, including of the firm Azure Power, does not name any officials to whom the defendants allegedly paid bribes totalling Rs 2,029 crore.

However, a complaint by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission states that one of the officials that Gautam Adani met to discuss “incentives” needed to ensure that Andhra Pradesh entered into a power sale agreement was the state’s chief minister as on September 12, 2021 – the post was then held by the YSR Congress Party’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The bribe that the companies allegedly paid to “officials in Andhra Pradesh” was Rs 1,750 crore, more than half the total amount allegedly paid to all the states together.

While other individuals or official positions are not specifically identified in the indictment order or the complaint, the documents contain significant details about agreements that four states and one union territory entered into between July 2021 and February 2022, which it alleges were a result of bribes paid to officials in these states. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, these were Odisha, then ruled by the Biju Janata Dal, Chhattisgarh, then ruled by the the Indian National Congress, Tamil Nadu, then ruled by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Jammu and Kashmir, which was under Central rule at the time.

Scroll searched through documents of state electricity regulatory commissions and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for records of agreements between state distribution companies and the entities named by the US Department of Justice. These records showed that each of these states had, indeed, during the specified period, signed agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which in turn signed agreements with Adani and Azure.

Scroll emailed the state distribution companies to ask if there was any connection between these deals and the allegations of bribery against state officials during the same period. This story will be updated if they respond.