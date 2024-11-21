Gautam Adani met YS Jagan in 2021, promised bribe of $200 million, says SEC

Foreign Official #1 is how the indictment order by the United States identifies a high-ranking official in Andhra Pradesh whom Gautam Adani personally met in August 2021 to offer bribes for getting solar contracts.

The indictment order does not reveal the official’s name. But a complaint filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, of which TNM/Scroll have a copy, has revealed that the official was none other than then Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In August 2021, Gautam Adani met personally with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh about the fact that Andhra Pradesh had not entered into a Power Supply Agreement with SECI and the “incentives” needed to cause Andhra Pradesh to do so,” the complaint says.

Shortly after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh agreed to purchase seven gigawatts of power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which then went on to sign a power purchase agreement with Adani Green and another firm, Azure Power.

SECI, a central government firm, had awarded tenders to the Adani Group and Azure Power in 2019 and 2020, to supply 12 gigawatts of solar-generated electricity at a specified price. The SECI, in turn, needed to find state power companies that would be willing to buy the electricity at that price. According to US investigators, after SECI was unable to find buyers for the power because of high prices, Adani and Azure had conspired to offer bribes to state officials.

Referring to the August 2021 meeting, the complaint by the US Securities and Exchange Commission notes: “At this meeting or in connection with that meeting, Gautam Adani paid or promised a bribe to Andhra Pradesh government officials to cause the relevant Andhra Pradesh government entities to enter into Power Supply Agreements with SECI for the purchase of 7,000 MW of power capacity.”

It added that “shortly after the meeting, communications internal to Adani Green and Azure reflected that Andhra Pradesh had agreed to buy power from SECI”. The complaint concluded: “In other words, the bribes paid or promised worked.”

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the bribe offered was Rs 25 lakh per megawatt – which comes to a total of Rs 1,750 crores.

“Later statements by Adani Green executives to executives of Azure… indicated that the Andhra Pradesh bribe payment was approximately $200 million. This was also consistent with Adani Green’s internal records,” the complaint states.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office was asked for a comment. The office first said that Jagan was not named in the indictment, when it was pointed out that the Chief Minister is mentioned in the complaint, the office said they will get back with a response.