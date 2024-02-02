Thalapathy 69 will be last film, Vijay says after launching his political party

Actor Vijay has confirmed that his yet-to be-titled Thalapathy 69, would be his last film. The actor made this announcement alongside launching his political party the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday, February 2. Vijay released a statement on all his social media platforms to announce the launch of his party. In the statement he also added that, “Politics is not time pass for me. It is a deep quest. I wish to immerse myself completely in politics. I have decided to dedicate myself entirely to the service of the people after completing my responsibilities towards one more film I have signed up for.” Vijay further said that he would complete his upcoming film without allowing it to get in the way of his political work.

Vijay also said in the statement that TVK would not be contesting in the upcoming general elections and that they won’t support any current political party. He however said that TVK would contest in the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. In the statement, Vijay said, “All of you are aware that the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam [TVMI, fan association] has been undertaking social service and relief work for many years to the best of its ability. Despite this, it is not possible to bring about wholesome social, economic and political change without an independent organisation. Political authority is necessary.”

The actor went on to say that: “You are all aware of the current political situation. On one hand, there are administrative lapses and a culture of political corruption. On the hand, there is divisive politics that attempts to divide our people on the basis of caste or religion. These are blockades to our unity and progress. It is a fact that each person in Tamil Nadu is waiting for a fundamental political change that brings in selfless, transparent, corruption-free administration that has foresight and does not differentiate on the basis of caste, religion or creed.”