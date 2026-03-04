Stick figures that made a difference: Interview with the artist behind Sanitary Panels

Surprisingly, the topic that she is most invested in writing about is the need for all of us internet-addicted generations to unplug once in a while and “touch grass” with reality. Realisation struck when she caught herself worrying about the lack of internet during a trip to the wilderness.

“Since my line of work requires me to stay up to date on the news, I caught myself using it as an excuse to just be on my phone all the time. Spending big chunks of time looking at various social media timelines was, in fact, detrimental to my work. It made me feel stuck and powerless; it was harder to concentrate and reflect on one piece of news long enough to be able to process it, and I could almost feel my brain getting foggier. The only ones winning were the social media companies, who were collecting data and advertising to me,” she says.

In her short write-ups, at the end of each section, she urges the reader to try taking a break from doomscrolling and to touch grass. She realised how magical it was, she says, “during a particularly bad writer's block when I started practising wakeful rest, where I'd minimise my exposure to information and stimulation for a few hours at a time. It did wonders for my creativity!”