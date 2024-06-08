Sri Lanka green lights Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service

Sri Lanka has approved Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite service in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said.

Taking to social media platform X.com, Ranil said: “Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has given the green light for Starlink to launch satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, pending a two-week public consultation period.”

In reply, SpaceX CEO Musk wrote: “Much appreciated.”

Two days ago, the regulator had granted preliminary approval, following a formal public consultation process."

The launch of Starlink “will revolutionise our connectivity, opening up new horizons, especially for our youth,” Ranil said.

Calling it “transformative for Sri Lankans” the President noted that the “faster and more reliable internet” will enable the youth in the country to “access global education resources, collaborate on innovative projects, and thrive in this new digital age.”

He said that the internet service will help “introduce relief packages for the education and fishing sectors.”

He stated that the advancement will also “improve connectivity that is crucial for inclusion in the digital economy and maintaining communications in remote areas and during natural disasters.”

In May, Musk launched Starlink in Indonesia to improve access in remote parts of the archipelago. A day later, the Tesla CEO announced the availability of Starlink in Fiji.

“Starlink is now available in Fiji,” he had posted on X.