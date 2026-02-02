‘Sonam Wangchuk is in jail as he advocated mindful development,’ says Gitanjali Angmo

On the morning of January 31, as Gitanjali Angmo took the stage at a literary festival in Thiruvananthapuram, her husband and renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was being moved from a jail to a hospital in Jodhpur. The 56-year-old had been experiencing stomach ailments after spending 125 days in detention at the Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. He had been detained under the National Security Act, for allegedly inciting violence during protests in Ladakh, a claim called false by Gitanjali and his legal counsel Kapil Sibal.

“They want to silence him because he wants development that considers the environment and wants people to be party to the policies made [for Ladakh]. Perhaps the [Union] government wants to do something there without the consent of the people, which is why they did not want them to be party to the policy formulation,” Gitanjali told TNM in a short interview after her session at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL).

Sonam, a scientist who inspired the popular Hindi film 3 Idiots, had in September led weeks of protest in Ladakh for statehood and constitutional safeguards. The protests, which unexpectedly turned violent, resulted in the death of four civilians. Sonam was arrested, with the police alleging that he made provocative speeches about overthrowing the government on the lines of the Arab Spring. Sonam denied the charges and Gitanjali said his words were taken out of context.

When asked about other undertrial prisoners like Umar Khalid, who has spent more than five years at Tihar Jail over accusations of inciting the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020, Gitanjali said that freedom is everyone’s right. “If someone has made a remark, it has to be understood in its context. In Sonam’s case, it has been completely distorted. He did not even say those things [he has been accused of saying]. He was referring to a speaker before him, but they cut that part out. They have not used the part where he says we will not [provoke acts of violence]. It is a distortion,” Gitanjali said.