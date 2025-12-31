SIR in Bengal: ECI fixes new schedule of electoral duty for BLOs

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has fixed the new schedule of responsibilities for the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal from the New Year, which will continue for some time before the final voters' list is published on February 14 next year.

Under the new schedule, BLOs will have to be present at the existing polling booths for two hours daily from Monday to Friday.

On the two weekend holidays, namely Saturday and Sunday, the BLOs will have to present at the polling booths concerned for four hours.

The BLOs will have to be present at the polling booths with Form-6, Form-7, and Form-8. While Form-6 pertains to the inclusion of new names in the voters' list, Form-7 relates to the request for deletion of names from the list.

On the other hand, Form-8 is related to the application for shifting of residence or correction of entries in the existing electoral roll or replacement of an elector's photo identity card or marking of a person with disability.

"This new schedule will start from January 2 and will continue till a reasonable period till the final voters' list is published on February 14 next year," sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said.

However, that period of the mandatory presence of the BLOs at the polling booths will definitely be over by January end, amid the secondary examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) starting from February 2, and because the majority of the BLOs are teachers attached to different state-run schools in West Bengal.

"The main role of the BLOs was in the first stage of the three-stage SIR exercise, which was the enumeration stage. Now the role of the BLOs is limited," said sources in the CEO's office.

The draft voters' list was published on December 16. The final voters' list will be published on February 14 next year. Soon after that, the ECI will announce the polling dates for the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for next year.