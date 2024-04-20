‘Shehzada will lose Wayanad like he did Amethi’: PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Saturday, April 20, that the ‘shehzada’ (prince) and his team were waiting for the elections to conclude on April 26 so they could seek a “safer seat” elsewhere. Speaking at a public rally held in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Modi said “the Congress shehzada” now has no choice but to contest from Wayanad, “but like he had to leave Amethi he will also have to leave Wayanad.”

Alleging that Congress leaders had already conceded defeat before the elections began, Modi said, “Whatever claims these people make, the truth is that Congress leaders have already accepted defeat even before the announcement of elections. This is the very reason that a few of their leaders, who used to contest and win Lok Sabha seats, have entered the Parliament this time through the Rajya Sabha route.” He also commented on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Pinarayi was more strongly opposed to Rahul than Modi himself.

The PM also mocked the internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc, noting that its constituents are contesting against each other in 25% of the electoral seats. INDIA is a grand alliance formed by a total of 41 political parties to prevent the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning a third term to form the Union government.