INDIA ‘allies’ Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan are at each other’s throats in Kerala

The exchange of words, bordering on mudslinging, between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan pinnacled over the last few days as they began using campaign platforms to question each other’s integrity. Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament contesting the Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad a second time became a direct rival of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading the Left government in the state, after the Congress announced his candidature. While in the rest of the country, the Congress and the Left are allies of the INDIA bloc, fighting the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party of the Union government, in Kerala, Left and Congress parties have always been the biggest rivals.

Campaigning for himself and the Congress in Kerala, Rahul, in one of his visits to the state on Thursday, April 18, questioned the lack of action by the BJP against the Chief Minister of Kerala, when other CMs were being attacked and put in jail. “My question is why is the BJP not attacking the CM of Kerala, why are they not taking away his house or his chief ministership, why are they not putting court cases on him or getting him interrogated by the ED (Enforcement Directorate, a Union government agency). After all, two CMs are in jail today,” Rahul said, referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the former CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.

Rahul insinuated an understanding between the BJP and the Communist Chief Minister with his statement, since the attacks by the Union government have been on non-BJP ruled states.