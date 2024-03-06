Seven more Indian men forced to fight in Russia’s warzone, seek govt’s intervention

As several Indians remain trapped in Russian war zones, a group of seven who are stranded on the Russia-Ukraine border released two videos this week, appealing for the Indian government's intervention to facilitate their return home. The group comprises five individuals from Punjab and two from Haryana.

Their harrowing ordeal began when the men –Gagandeep Singh (24), Lovepreet Singh (24), Narain Singh (22), Gurpreet Singh (21), Gurpreet Singh (23), Harsh Kumar (20), and Abhishek Kumar (21)-- traveling on tourist visas were detained by Russian authorities for lacking a specific document. Allegedly coerced by the police, they were compelled to join the Russian Army under the guise of working as "helpers." According to a member of the group, they were threatened with decade-long imprisonment if they refused.

One of the seven individuals said in their video released on March 3, "An agent offered to take us to Belarus... we were not aware we needed a visa. When we went to Belarus, the agent asked us for more money and then abandoned us. The police caught us and handed us over to Russian authorities, who made us sign documents.”