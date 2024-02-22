How YouTuber’s recruitment videos trapped many Indian men in Russian warzone

When 22-year-old Mohammed Sameer saw a captivating YouTube video promising a new life in Russia and a high-paying job, he saw a chance to escape the daily grind at his hometown in Kalaburagi. Enticed, he signed up for the job, only to find himself coerced into a brutal war thousands of miles away. This is the reality of at least 100 Indian men trapped in Russia, forced to fight in the ongoing war.