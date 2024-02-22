Karnataka
How YouTuber’s recruitment videos trapped many Indian men in Russian warzone
Most victims of the scam reached Russia with the help of an agent named Faizal Khan, who operates the YouTube channel Baba Vlogs. The families of the victims accuse him of deceiving them with the offer of security/helper jobs in Russia.
When 22-year-old Mohammed Sameer saw a captivating YouTube video promising a new life in Russia and a high-paying job, he saw a chance to escape the daily grind at his hometown in Kalaburagi. Enticed, he signed up for the job, only to find himself coerced into a brutal war thousands of miles away. This is the reality of at least 100 Indian men trapped in Russia, forced to fight in the ongoing war.