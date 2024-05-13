Sena vs Sena: Which is the ‘real’ Shiv Sena in Mumbai and Thane?

Waikar’s now a regular feature on the streets of Mumbai North West, accompanied by BJP leaders and shouting slogans like “Modiji ki nishani”. Locals told Newslaundry that if they vote for Waikar, it’s because they’re voting for Modi.

“BJP is the one doing the best for us right now,” said Beenal Pawar. When asked if she’s worried about issues like unemployment and inflation, she said, “People in fact have better jobs now and the standard of living has risen. Development too has happened at a faster pace.”

Gulabchant Panchapati, who has sold bhel puri in Andheri West for 40 years, said he’s heard from friends and family that “Modi is doing a good job”. His vote is for the Shiv Sena (Eknath) because of Modi, he said, and he’s charmed by Modi because of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Modi has done some good work. He brought the Ram Mandir for us,” Panchapati said. “He stopped the fighting and separated the temple and mosque. Now our Muslim brothers are happy too.”

One of these “Muslim brothers”, Abdul Rahman in Versova, isn’t as sanguine. When asked which Sena faction he supports, he said, “If I tell you my name is something like Asif, will you have your answer? It’s as simple as that. That isn’t my name but you get the point. The RSS-BJP are changing everything to a level you can’t imagine. And because of limited exposure, people don’t understand this.”

This seat was won by Gajanan Kirtikar with a 60 percent vote share in the 2019 elections and with a 51.77 percent vote share in 2014.

Kirtikar is now in Shinde’s Shiv Sena, but his son has remained in Uddhav’s party and is contesting from this seat.

In 2019, Shiv Sena was an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra and their competitor was Sanjay Nirupam, who recently switched over from the Congress to Shinde’s Sena. Nirupam got a significant 32.90 percent vote share in the last election and is now actively campaigning for Shinde’s candidate.

The runner-up in the 2014 elections from here was the late Gurudas Vasant Kamat from Congress, who received 31.38 percent vote share. He had won the seat in 2009 with 35.91 percent vote share, followed closely by the senior Kirtikar.

The goodwill for Kirtikar and his party might prove to be an advantage for Shinde-BJP, especially since his closest competition in the last election has switched over to Shinde too. But it is, after all, Kirtikar’s son contesting from Uddhav’s side. He may not be a known face in the media, but has been hands-on the last 10 years helping his father in the same constituency.

Uddhav’s Sena has not only the Congress supporters but also, for the first time, the support of Muslim voters, with several vouching to stand by him. Either by circumstances or choice, he has embraced an avatar far more inclusive than his father. His appeal to Muslims this election season is that his Hindutva “strives to light stoves in the homes” while “BJP’s Hindutva works on burning houses”.

Meanwhile, Praveen Balakrishna, a government contractor in Versova, isn’t impressed by central agency action against both Waikar and Kirtikar. “If you don’t support them, they will send the ED after you. How is this fair?” he asked. “Look at the inflation and unemployment rates. But no one talks about that.”

Also in Versova, screenwriter Nikhil R, 27, told Newslaundry that artistic freedom is an “extremely important electoral issue” for him.

“My vote will not be determined so much by constituency-specific considerations but my desire to vote the ruling NDA out of power,” he said. “I will be casting my vote for Amol Kirtikar as I believe that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will usher in a freer public sphere.”

Nikhil said that he “ fully recognised the irony of voting for a party with a long chequered history of cracking down on artistic freedom,” and looked at it as a “reflection of the strangeness of the times we live in”.