Seattle cop who mocked Indian student's death has history of racist behaviour

After the video of Seattle police officer Daniel Auderer was released, revealing a callous attitude to the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, Divest SPD, a Seattle-based police watchdog group, has alleged that the officer had a history of racial violence while on duty. According to information shared on social media by Divest SPD, Auderer has been the subject of eighteen investigations by the Office of Public Accountability (OPA) in Seattle since 2014 including for having illegally stopped, harassed and violently arrested two Mexican immigrants in 2010.

Divest SPD said that, in 2010, Auderer and other officers beat a mentally ill man to the point he sustained permanent brain damage. In 2016, Auderer was investigated by the OPA twice for using force on women during arrests. He was also suspended for four days for conducting an off-duty arrest which is illegal, the organisation said. In 2017 Auderer allegedly punched a homeless man in the emergency room of the Harborview Hospital in Seattle.

All these cases, Divest SPD said in their posts, have cost the city 1.7 million USD (over Rs 14.10 crore) in lawsuits. The inhuman response to the death of Jaahnavi, who was killed in January when a speeding police vehicle driven by Kevin Dave in Audurer’s team hit her, adds to the list of allegations of racial violence against him. Auderer serves as the Vice President of the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG), a police union.

In a body camera video which was released on Monday, September 11, Auderer can be heard talking to the SPOG president Mike Solan about the accident which killed Jaahnavi. During the conversation, Auderer is heard saying, “she is dead,” before erupting into laughter seconds later. He goes on to refer to Jaahnavi as just “a regular person”, while adding, “Yeah, just write a cheque. Eleven thousand dollars.” He also says in the same video that, “She was 26 anyway, she had limited value”. Auderer had even got Jaahnavi’s age wrong. As mentioned earlier, she was 23 years old.

The officer now claims that the conversation is one-sided and that he had been mocking how a lawyer would arrive at a settlement, but it must be noted that this is not the first incident of racial discrimination by the Seattle Police Department (SPD), either.