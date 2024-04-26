SC rejects pleas for 100% verification of VVPAT slips

The VVPAT is a machine that is connected to the EVM. Once a vote is cast in the EVM, the VVPAT leaves a paper trail or slip. The slips are not handed over to the voter but merely shown through a small glass that lights up for around seven seconds. It then falls into a box.

Earlier, on April 24, the bench held a brief hearing and sought clarification on five things: whether the microcontroller was installed in the Controlling Unit (CU) or the VVPAT. A microcontroller or chip is a control device that incorporates essential elements of a computer and is used to control a specific operation in any equipment. In the case of EVM, microcontrollers are used to control the casting and recording of votes.

The court also sought to know if the microcontroller was one-time-programmable. According to the ECI , the machines/microprocessors were only one-time-programmable at the time of manufacturing, which meant that once a programme was written, it could not be altered or tampered with.

The court also wanted to know how many Symbol Loading Units were available; and if the Control Unit was sealed alone or if the VVPAT was kept separately. The other question pertained to the storage period of the data. The court was informed during the hearing that the limitation period for an election petition was 30 days and hence the data was stored for 45 days. But the bench pointed out that the limitation period was 45 days as per the RP Act, and observed that the period for storage had to be correspondingly increased.

During the hearing, the court asked several questions to the ECI to understand how the EVM-VVPAT functioned, including technical details about how the equipment was calibrated and the safety mechanisms in place against tampering. The ECI contended that EVMs could not be tampered with and there was not even a single instance of mismatch found between data stored in the Control Unit of EVM and the VVPAT slips in more than four crore VVPATs that were counted so far.