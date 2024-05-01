SC admits case of Kerala woman who wants to leave Islam and be governed by secular law

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, decided to issue notice to the Governments of India and Kerala, terming it an important issue, reports the LiveLaw . They requested the Attorney General to nominate a law officer who can assist the court.

Both Safiya and her father are non-practising Muslims who have not officially left the religion. Any person who is born as a Muslim is by default governed by the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937. And those who leave Islam will not be entitled to any inheritance from the parent’s property. Safiya says in her plea that she is apprehensive about the law being applied to the inheritance of her property to her only daughter. If she remains in the religion, the daughter will only get 50% of her wealth upon her demise, and the rest will go to the father’s brothers. Safiya herself will get only one third of her father’s wealth, and two thirds of it will go to her brother.

She points out that even if she manages to get a no-religion, no-caste certificate from an authority, she will not be governed by the Indian Succession Act, and as such her fundamental rights under Article 25 (freedom to practice religion) of the Constitution is “made meaningless”. The plea quotes from the law laid down by the court: “the fundamental postulate of secularism which treats all religions on an even platform and allows to each individual the fullest liberty to believe or not to believe.”