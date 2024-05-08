Sam Pitroda under fire for racist remarks, Congress distances itself from his comments

Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has come under fire for his racist remarks on south Indians and north east citizens. In an interview with The Statesman, Sam compared several Indian citizens to various nationalities while speaking about the country’s diversity. He said, “We are a shining example of democracy. We could hold the country together as diverse as India where people in the east look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, and people in the north may look like whites and people from the south look like Africans.”

Following this, several took to the internet condemning Sam’s offensive analogy. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also criticised Sam’s remarks. Reacting to it, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himant Biswas Sarma said, “Sam bhai [brother], I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!”

After widespread criticism, the Congress party disassociated itself from the controversy. Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and the in-charge for the party’s communication, said that Sam’s comments were “unacceptable.” He added, “The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies.”