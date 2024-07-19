RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says men aim to become god, Congress mocks Modi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, July 18 said that men aim to become "superman," then "devta," (god) "bhagwan," (deity) and even aspire for "vishwaroop" (omnipresent). He said that people should strive for the welfare of humanity, as the pursuit of development is endless. Bhagwat made these comments at a village-level workers' meeting organised by Vikas Bharti, a non-profit run by RSS member Ashok Bhagat in Gumla, Jharkhand.

"There is no end to progress. People want to become superman, but they don't stop there. Then they want to become 'devta', and then 'bhagwan'. But 'bhagwan' says he is a 'vishwaroop'. Nobody knows whether there is anything bigger than that," he said.

Bhagwat added that he was never worried about the country’s future as many people were working collectively for its betterment, which would eventually show results but a worker should always keep in mind that even after a lot has been done, there is always scope for more.

“A lot of work is to be done, even if we have taught many children a new generation is coming up which needs education, development is a continuous task. A worker should have a feeling that we have done so much, but a lot is left. You should not think that I planted so many saplings. Saplings have to be continuously planted. So something more will have to be done. A new generation will come and this will continue,” he added.

The RSS chief also said that “Sanatan Dharma promotes the welfare of mankind” and noted that the world has begun following the path to happiness laid out by India after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Various experiments were made in the past 2,000 years, but they failed to provide happiness and peace that are ingrained in India’s traditional way (of life). After corona, the world came to know India has the roadmap to peace and happiness,” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that he was non-biological and convinced that he was sent by god, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got the news of this latest Agni missile, fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg.”

In an interview to News 18, PM Modi had said, “Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by god. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by god. That's why god also gave me the ability, strength, pure heartedness, and also the inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that god has sent.”