PM Modi invites ridicule for saying he is not biological, but ‘sent by god’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he was “convinced” that he was “sent by god” has left the internet in splits. He said that the energy he possesses cannot come from a biological body and only god could give him this type of energy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister, saying that while bodies were piling up on the banks of Ganges, the “messenger of god” asked people to turn on their mobile phone flashlights. He was referring to Modi’s request to citizens to light lamps or torches during the first phase of the COVID-19 lockdown to mark the country's fight against the virus.

“If somebody comes up to you and says such things, what will you say? You will say forgive me brother, you do your work, let me do mine. But his lapdogs are praising the PM and saying he was sent by god. He asked people to clap during the pandemic. When people were taking their last breath outside hospitals, not inside, the Prime Minister – no, not the Prime Minister, but he who was sent by god – was asking people to turn on their mobile phone flashlights,” Rahul Gandhi said.

In an interview to News 18, PM Modi said, “Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by god. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by god. That's why god also gave me the ability, strength, pure heartedness, and also the inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that god has sent.”

Responding to this while addressing an election rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “Kanhaiya Kumar has a lot of knowledge on a wide range of topics. But even if he were to come one day and confide in me he was not biological and was sent by god, I would ask him with folded hands not to tell it to anyone or say this out loud, even by mistake. But the Prime Minister is openly saying he is not biological. He is saying all of you [the people] are biological and I [Modi] am not.”

Reacting to the controversy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja said that many people now understand why Periyar said "god does not exist”. Periyar had said, “There is no god, there is no god, there is no god at all. He who invented god is a fool. He who propagates god is a scoundrel. He who worships god is a barbarian.”

Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal and former MP Mahua Moitra said BJP should have consecrated idols of Narendra Modi in temples instead of Lord Ram. “Just saw a clip of Narendra Modi telling us that now that his mother is no more, he truly believes he was born not human but divine, sent to earth to redeem us all. Why Ram Lalla, BJP should be consecrating NaMo Lallas in all temples,” she said.

In his first speech at the new Parliament building in September 2023, Modi made a similar statement that god had chosen him to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill. “During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime, the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill. The dream remained incomplete. I was probably chosen by god to complete that task,” he had said.