Formula E is new battleground for Congress–BRS in Telangana

The Formula E race, which has emerged as the new battleground between the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, may very well end up becoming the first case which the Congress files against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

In the past month alone, the Congress has cancelled the Formula E event, issued a show cause notice to former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, and slammed the BRS for promoting Formula E’s event in the first place. There are two main allegations the Congress government has put forth. Why did the BRS government pay Rs 55 crore to Formula E? Why did they not act against the event’s promoter, Ace Nxt Gen, a subsidiary of the well-known Greenko group, despite the company defaulting on payment and backtracking on conducting the next season?

The Formula E race was brought to Hyderabad by KTR along with IAS officials like Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan last year. The first race in Hyderabad happened as part of Season 9 in February 2023.

The show cause memo to Arvind Kumar also questioned the BRS government’s last minute decision to make the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the city’s nodal urban planning agency, the promoter for the Formula E event.

In his reply to the government on January 24, 2023, Arvind Kumar mentioned twice that KTR , who was the then Municipal Administration minister, was kept in the loop at every step. Arvind stated that Ace Nxt Gen did not make the returns they expected and backed out only when Season 10 was about to commence.