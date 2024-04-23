Ranveer Singh files FIR over deepfake video where he is seen criticising PM Modi

Actor Ranveer Singh lodged a police complaint on Monday, April 22, against an AI-generated deepfake video that has been making rounds on social media. In the deepfake, the actor’s visuals from his trip to Varanasi have been used with an AI-enabled voice clone to make it appear as though he is endorsing the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 41-seconds video, actor Ranveer appears to be supporting the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his campaign promises and ignoring important economic issues.

“This is the purpose of Modi ji. His aim was to celebrate our sad life, our pain, our unemployment, our inflation. Because we, who are the Bharatvarsh (people of India), are now moving towards the time of injustice. We are moving so fast. But, we should never forget to ask for our development, our justice. So, think and vote.” Ranveer appears to be saying in the deepfake video following which, a text message – ‘Vote for Nyay, Vote for Congress,’ appears.