Ramnath Kovind-led panel backs ‘One Nation, One Election’: All you need to know

A high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, March 14, backing the Union government’s push for the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy across the country. The committee was appointed on September 2, 2023, to examine and make recommendations on the proposal to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

In its report, which runs to over 18,000 pages, the committee said it found the “loss of simultaneity in elections” after the first two decades of India’s independence had a “baneful effect” on the country’s economy, polity, and society. The recommendations made by the committee are as follows.

How to hold simultaneous elections

The committee recommended that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies can be held in the first phase, followed by elections to the local self-governments within 100 days as the second step.

To ensure the synchronisation of elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the committee has suggested the introduction of Article 82A. As per the panel’s recommendation, the President of India must bring into force these amendments, by issuing a notification to this effect, on the date of the first Lok Sabha sitting after the upcoming general elections. The tenure of all state assemblies that come to power thereafter would extend only for the period until the next Lok Sabha elections, the panel suggested.

This means that while Kerala, for instance, is headed for its next assembly elections in 2026, the newly elected state government’s term would last only for three years until 2029, when the next Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held. After that, (from 2029), all elections to the Lok Sabha and the state governments are to be held simultaneously, suggested the committee. It also called for the formation of an ‘implementation group’ to look into the execution of these recommendations.