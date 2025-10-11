Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for exclusion of women journos at Taliban’s Delhi press meet

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, October 11, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the discrimination of Indian women journalists who were denied access to a press conference held by Taliban-controlled Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi said that by permitting such exclusion, the Prime Minister has displayed his weakness.

“Mr Modi, when you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them,” he said, and added that the Prime Minister’s silence exposed the hollowness of his “Nari Shakti” slogan.

“In our country, women have the right to equal participation in every space. Your silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti,” Rahul Gandhi said.