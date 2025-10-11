No seat for women journos at Taliban minister's Delhi press meet

Several Indian journalists on Friday, October 10, criticised the exclusion of women reporters from a press conference held in New Delhi by Taliban-controlled Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Many described the move as “unacceptable” and questioned how it was permitted on Indian soil.

The Taliban has long faced international condemnation for its harsh restrictions on women and minorities. Since returning to power in August 2021, the regime has barred girls from attending school beyond class six, banned women from most jobs and public spaces, and ordered NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women.

Muttaqi, who arrived in India earlier in the day, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar – the highest-level contact between India and the Taliban since the group seized power in 2021. Later that evening, he addressed the media at the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi.

Journalists pointed out on social media that women were not invited to the event. Images posted by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, director of public communication at Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, also indicated that it was an all-male press gathering.

Independent journalist Smita Sharma noted that no women journalists were invited to Muttaqi’s press conference and criticised Jaishankar for not mentioning “the horrible plight of Afghan girls and women under the Taliban regime”.