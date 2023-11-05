Primary schools to remain shut till Nov 10: Delhi Minister amid severe air pollution

With the pollution in the national capital still in the 'severe' category, the Delhi government on Sunday, November 5, announced that the primary schools will remain closed till November 10 while the students of Class 6 to 12 are being given the option of shifting to online mode. In a post on X, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said, "As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.”

On November 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed for two days (till November 4) due to rising pollution levels.

In yet another smoggy day, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday with overall Air Quality Index at 482, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). In the national capital, the Aya Nagar station recorded PM 2.5 at 416 and PM 10 at 440, both in 'severe' category while CO was at 126, in 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).