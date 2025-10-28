PR over pollution: Delhi CM’s ‘clean Yamuna’ interview shot beside a pond

This weekend, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sat for interviews with DD anchor Sudhir Chaudhary and Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap at Vasudev Ghat. The backdrop of these interviews wasn’t the river. It was apparently a man-made pond, which the AAP claims was filled with filtered water from the Sonia Vihar plant.

So as Chhath Puja devotees prepared to offer prayers, a spotless Yamuna was ostensibly reborn for the screen. Despite the government’s own records suggesting alarming pollution levels and the river being unfit for bathing.

Yamuna’s water quality has deteriorated since September, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s October report . Except at Palla, it remains unfit even for bathing. Samples from major drains like Molarband and Sahibabad showed biochemical oxygen demand of 145 mg/l and chemical oxygen demand at 416 mg/l – five times the permissible limit. The faecal coliform levels were beyond the norms too. But none of this made it to the conversations with the CM.

Gupta, on her part, made tall claims about pollution levels in the Yamuna having been reduced during her tenure.

We tried to access the location but was denied entry.