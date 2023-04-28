Newslaundry-The News Minute alliance for more public interest journalism

The beginning of a journey to create a bigger and better news entity.

news Announcement

We are thrilled to announce that Newslaundry and The News Minute are forming an alliance which is committed to public interest journalism. Going forward, you will see the two news organisations collaborate on not just projects, but also a joint strategy for growth.

The digital age has thrown up both fresh challenges in the news ecosystem as well as exciting opportunities. Most importantly, it has shown us that this is the age of collaboration â€“ especially in journalism.

The News Minute and Newslaundry share similar values and ethos and have continuously supported each other in the past. The News Minute is known for its credibility, its stellar work on gender and caste, and for breaking traditional news narratives with a special focus on south India. TNM are a team of trailblazers who have made a profound impact not just on news coverage but also on changing the language that legacy media used while discussing gender and caste.

Newslaundry is one of the pioneers of digital news in India. NL built its credibility by going where traditional news was reluctant to tread, and also focusing on the commentary and critique of news itself. While there was a critical gaze on politics, law, entertainment, corporates and business, NL addressed the huge gap in reporting on the media itself â€“ without which the news media cannot serve public interest.

This coming together will maximise the strengths of the two organisations and be a force multiplier. Newslaundryâ€™s focus on news critique and long experience in both audio and video formats, and The News Minuteâ€™s tradition of outstanding ground reportage, is a combination that we are confident will throw up cutting-edge shows, reports and projects that are compelling in form and intent, and important as public interest journalism.

We hope this is the beginning of a journey to create a bigger and better news entity.

Both our organisations are grateful to our amazing readers, viewers, listeners, and most importantly, our members and subscribers. We look forward to your support for this collaboration. Your trust over the years has formed the bedrock of what we do, and we will continue to bring you stories that matter. Do continue to support us, because we are stronger together.