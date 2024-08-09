Post 2024 election, even big media houses became freer: Prabir Purkayastha to TNM

The burly man who stepped out of the black Ambassador that morning in November 1975 may not have dragged Prabir Purkayastha into a car full of plain clothes policemen. They had come to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi looking for another man – DP Tripathi, the president of the Students Union. They nabbed Prabir thinking he was Tripathi, and despite Prabir and his friends saying no, still took him into custody. It was the middle of the Emergency and JNU students had just called for a three-day strike in protest against the expulsion of their leader Ashok Lata, who also happened to be engaged to Prabir. The wedding would of course be delayed, with Prabir remaining in jail for a year.

Nearly 50 years later, when the police came looking for him a second time there was no question of mistaken identity. It was him they wanted, the founder of Newsclick, a web portal that had steadfastly covered the farmers’ protest and the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, movements against the Union government’s proposed laws. Prabir was accused of using ‘Chinese funding for anti-national propaganda’ and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It took seven months for him to get bail.

He had, just before the arrest in October 2023, written in his book, Keeping Up the Good Fight, about the two kinds of Emergencies in India, the declared one of ‘75 and what he called the undeclared one of this day. “It became a bit prophetic,” he tells TNM, laughing, on a day he is in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. In his book, he writes in detail about the differences in the ‘two Emergencies’, significantly adding that while measures were drastic, the one in the 70s had not targeted a section of people.

But Prabir adds, back then you couldn’t go to court. The Act you were booked under was called MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) in place of UAPA. “We did go to court but as you know, the famous four-to-one judgement of the Supreme Court said that during the Emergency we have fundamental rights but we could not move courts for them. A verdict that was officially struck down many years later,” he says.

There is now the UAPA and the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act], he adds, Acts that are used to investigate and arrest opposition MPs and MLAs and those who question the government. That includes the media – the independent media to be specific – who do not toe the pro-government line.

A day earlier, Prabir spoke about the emergence and relevance of alternative media in Indian democracy, as part of the 23rd N Narendran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram.