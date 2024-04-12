PM Modi meets top gamers in India, discusses future of gaming industry

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met some of the top gamers in the country on Thursday, April 11. The gamers included Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht. The Prime Minister interacted with them about the future of gaming and tried his hand at a Virtual Reality (VR) game.

One of the aspects discussed during this meeting was the rise in games developed in India that centered on the country’s mythology. The gamers discussed how gaming is not seen as a legitimate career in the country and women’s participation in the industry.

According to reports, the Prime Minister asked about the challenges gamers face in the country, and if there was a misconception revolving around the industry. He also asked if gamers often face the struggle between choosing games that are skill based and those that can earn quick money. The gamers responded that there needs to be a distinction between the two. The growing video game addiction was also discussed during the interaction.