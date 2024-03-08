National Creators Awards: Beer Biceps, Keerthi History, Curly Tales felicitated by PM

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, known as Beer Biceps, was felicitated with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ at the National Creators Awards, a first-of-its-kind initiative by the BJP-led union government. The awards were announced on Friday, March 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allahabadia has around seven million subscribers on YouTube and conducts interviews with notable celebrities across the fields. Last year, he also ‘collaborated’ with mygov and interviewed many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Several social media influencers ranging from fitness to travel and technology were awarded during the ceremony. Notably many of these ‘influencers’ had either promoted BJP leaders, or had right-wing leanings.

Along with Ranveer Allahabadia, Shraddha Jain from Karnataka was awarded the ‘Most Creative Creator - Female’. She goes by the name AiyyoShraddha, on social media, and makes humorous sketches on a variety of subjects. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2023 when he was in Bengaluru.