PM Modi, Assam CM condole deaths in road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the deaths of 12 people in a road accident in the state's Golaghat district.

In a post on X attributed to Modi, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister's Office said that Sarma "expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families".

"The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery," it said in a post on X.

The accident which occurred at about 5 a.m. in the Balijan area near Dergaon town also left 25 people injured.

Golaghat SP Rajen Singh said: “All the deceased and injured persons were travelling by the bus which was heading towards Tilanga Mandir from the Kambandha area of the district. It suffered a major collision with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.”

According to the police, 10 people died on the spot and the remaining two succumbed to their injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.