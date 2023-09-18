Parliament Special Session: CEC Bill, Press & Registration of Periodicals Bill listed

The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence on Monday, September 18. The government has listed five bills for discussion in this session, including the The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Sources however say that more bills could be introduced.
The Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, during the Monsoon session, sparked controversy with its exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee that will appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Once the Bill is passed, the selection committee will include the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition or leader of the single largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM. The Bill has from several quarters including the Opposition INDIA alliance.
The other bills slated to be discussed in the the special session are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 1, the Repealing and Amending Bill 2022, introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 19, the Post Office Bill 2023, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 1.
Both the Advocates Bill and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3. They are expected to be before the Lok Sabha for consideration.
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill had raised concerns about press freedom. It was opposed by the Editors Guild of India, who called the provisions “draconian” in a statement released on August 6. The Editors Guild also said, “In effect the new bill widens the powers of the State to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines than the existing law [Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867].”
The agenda for the first day involves a discussion on the “Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, experiences, memories, and learnings.” On the second day, the Members of Both Houses have been instructed to be present for the taking of group photographs.