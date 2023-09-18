Parliament Special Session: CEC Bill, Press & Registration of Periodicals Bill listed

The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence on Monday, September 18. The government has listed five bills for discussion in this session, including the The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Sources however say that more bills could be introduced.

The Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, during the Monsoon session, sparked controversy with its exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee that will appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Once the Bill is passed, the selection committee will include the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition or leader of the single largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM. The Bill has faced opposition from several quarters including the Opposition INDIA alliance.