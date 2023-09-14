Parliament spl session: Bill on Election Commissioners’ appointment on agenda

The Union government has listed four Bills for next week's special session of Parliament, including a Bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners. The special session is scheduled to be held between September 18 and 22, and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 is one of the four bills on the agenda.

The Bill seeks to undo the method of appointing the CEC through a selection committee that includes the Prime Minister as chairperson, a Union minister appointed by the PM, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The new Bill hopes to exclude the CJI from the process, and has faced strong opposition from several quarters including the opposition INDIA alliance.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th. The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai (There is a hidden agenda)! Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill”.

At present there is no Parliamentary law to govern the appointment of CECs and other Election Commissioners, which means that the Supreme Court needs to step in.