Parliament security breach: Opposition MPs slam government for compromising safety

DMK MP Senthil Kumar who witnessed the event unfold said that the protesters entered the House by jumping from the visitors gallery. “They started advancing and rushing towards the well of the house and they lighted up smoke sticks. Security was compromised, (sic)” he wrote.

Following the incident, the live video transmission was cut off and the session was adjourned.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker, said, “There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became cautious. The person tried to open his shoes and took something out after which smoke came out.”

“Action will be taken against this. The Speaker and responsible people will make the decision on this. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the House when all of this happened…” he added.

Meanwhile, two other individuals were detained by the Delhi police outside the Parliament for lighting up smoke sticks and raising slogans of ‘Tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be entertained), ‘Jai Bharat’ (Hail India), and ‘Save Constitution’. The motives of the protesters are yet to be determined.

Responding to the incident, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that a thorough investigation is being carried out. “Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke..."

The security breach comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament that cost the lives of six Delhi police officers, two parliamentary security personnel and a gardener. The attack was carried out by five armed assailants after both houses of Parliament had been adjourned for the day.