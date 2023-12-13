Parliament breach by two protesters: What we know so far

Parliament witnessed a major breach of security on Wednesday, December 13, on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack. Two individuals, armed with smoke canisters, breached the premises by jumping from the visitors' gallery and entering the House chamber.

Videos from the Lok Sabha captured a man vaulting over desks, while the other person, situated in the visitors' gallery, released the smoke canister. Members inside the House said that the intruders were shouting slogans like "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be tolerated). Both individuals were subsequently detained.

Here’s what we know so far