Opposition, BJP stage rival protests over NEET row in Parliament

The Parliament complex witnessed high political drama on Thursday, July 23, as the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held rival protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. The protests come even as students and their supporters continue their agitation in Jantar Mantar and across the country, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc MPs gathered at Makar Dwar, raising slogans of “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do” [Dharmendra Pradhan, resign] and demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said that the Prime Minister should listen to the demands of the students, which include the resignation of the Education Minister and action against those who beat them up during the protest. “The students have lost faith in the system. If you provide a solution within the framework of the system, the students will not accept it. A solution can be reached only when you agree to the demands of the students. You tweet that you have faith in the students, but last night you were beating them up. If you have faith in the students, then why are the students being lathi-charged? If you are worried about the students, then call and speak with them.”

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the PM’s words have lost credibility and demanded the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Education Ministry. “Then he has to talk to the students.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that the protest will not be limited to the Parliament, adding, “We will not go back an inch; he [Education Minister] has to resign.”

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said, “It is another attempt to save Dharmendra Pradhan. The PM is totally disconnected from reality. We in the opposition are supporting the students and their demands. The PM should understand the reality. What is so special about Dharmendra Pradhan? Our demand is clear – Dharmendra Pradhan, who is morally and politically responsible for this, must resign.”

The ruling NDA MPs staged a counter-protest at the same venue, accusing the Opposition of disrupting the Parliament and also for marching to the Prime Minister’s residence on July 21.

The standoff comes amid a statement from PM Narendra Modi that fast-track courts would be set up for speedy justice in examination paper leak cases. However, he remained silent on the protests itself and the violence used by the state against the protesters.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon after repeated disruptions in the House.

Before the adjournment, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge maintained that the Opposition would not back down from the demand for Pradhan’s resignation. “Today, the Prime Minister has made a statement. This is an instigative statement. The Education Minister should resign, only then we will be ready to have a discussion."

However, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of stalling a discussion on NEET in Parliament. “After meeting Kharge ji and other opposition leaders yesterday, we were hopeful that a discussion will happen. However, the Congress party put conditions. We requested that we should decide how the discussion should take place, but don’t put conditions. By putting conditions, it shows that your intention is not right, you want to block the discussion. We are requesting that there should be discussion on NEET in both houses without politicising the issue. Today, PM Modi has also taken strong steps against the issue of paper leak,” he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a student-led movement that emerged earlier this year, has been spearheading protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and broader concerns such as youth unemployment and accountability in public institutions. Its ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in New Delhi on July 20 called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister and reforms to the examination system.

The march culminated in clashes after protesters attempted to move towards Parliament, with police using barricades, lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force and alleged brutality, with allegations of pellet guns and shock batons being used against the protestors. However, the police have denied these allegations, claiming that demonstrators turned violent, attacked personnel, damaged public property, and violated prohibitory orders.