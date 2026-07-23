PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, silent on student protests

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny over examination irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, quoting the Prime Minister after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, said Modi had called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the NEET paper leak and stressed that preventing paper leaks was a national responsibility.

According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said the government acted immediately after reports of the NEET paper leak surfaced, leading to arrests and prompt action against those allegedly involved. He also said a re-examination was conducted without delay to ensure that students' futures were not adversely affected.

Rijiju further said Modi urged all stakeholders to work collectively towards building a foolproof examination system while appealing for exemplary punishment for those involved in paper leak cases so that such incidents do not recur.

The issue has triggered widespread political debate and student protests, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a student-led movement that emerged earlier this year, has been spearheading protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and broader concerns such as youth unemployment and accountability in public institutions. Its "Sansad Chalo" march in New Delhi on July 20 called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the examination system.

The march culminated in clashes after protesters attempted to move towards Parliament, with police using barricades, lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force and alleged brutality against protesters, with allegations of pellet guns and shock batons being used against the protestors. However, the police have denied these allegations, claiming that demonstrators turned violent, attacked personnel, damaged public property and violated prohibitory orders.