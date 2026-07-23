PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, silent on student protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, July 23, announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure the speedy trial and stringent punishment of those involved in paper leak cases. However, the Prime Minister did not comment on the ongoing protests across the country over alleged examination irregularities or the demands raised by student protesters.
In a post on X, Modi said he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps for the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure the swift disposal of paper leak cases. “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth,” the Prime Minister said. “We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students.”
He added that anyone attempting to jeopardise the future of young people would face strict action, saying, “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”
The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny over examination irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, quoting the Prime Minister after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Modi had called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the NEET paper leak and stressed that preventing paper leaks was a national responsibility.
According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said the government acted immediately after reports of the NEET paper leak surfaced, leading to arrests and prompt action against those allegedly involved. He also said a re-examination was conducted without delay to ensure that students' futures were not adversely affected.
Rijiju further said Modi urged all stakeholders to work collectively towards building a foolproof examination system while appealing for exemplary punishment for those involved in paper leak cases so that such incidents do not recur.
The issue has triggered widespread political debate and student protests, with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a student-led movement that emerged earlier this year, has been spearheading protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and broader concerns such as youth unemployment and accountability in public institutions. Its "Sansad Chalo" march in New Delhi on July 20 called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the examination system.
The march culminated in clashes after protesters attempted to move towards Parliament, with police using barricades, lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force and alleged brutality against protesters, with allegations of pellet guns and shock batons being used against the protestors. However, the police have denied these allegations, claiming that demonstrators turned violent, attacked personnel, damaged public property and violated prohibitory orders.