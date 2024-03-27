Of Rs 945 crore donated by drug firms, most went to parties ruling states with pharma units

The connection to drug regulation

A worrying trend in the electoral bond data is that of pharma companies donating money to political parties after they received adverse notices from drug regulators.

One of the largest purchasers of electoral bonds among the pharmaceutical companies is the Gujarat-based pharma firm, Torrent Pharma. Of the Rs 77.50 crore it donated through bonds, Rs 61 crore went to the BJP, then in power in three states, including Gujarat, where its manufacturing units are located.

In 2019, the firm’s Gujarat manufacturing units were under the scanner after it had to recall its blood pressure medicine, Losartan, from the United States since it was found tainted with a suspected carcinogen. In October that year, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to the firm for repeated quality-related failures at its unit in Dahej.

A notice by the US Food and Drug Administration typically attracts an inspection from the state drug regulator, who can issue a separate notice to the company if lapses are detected. In the case of Torrent, the Gujarat drug regulator did not take any action.

That year, the firm purchased bonds worth Rs 12.50 crore – of that Rs 11.50 crore went to the BJP.

In 2022, another US Food and Drug Administration inspection also found violations in Torrent’s Indrad facility. The firm donated Rs 25 crore – of that, Rs 22 crore went to the BJP.

Between 2018 and 2023, Torrent received four notices for substandard drugs from the state Food and Drug administrations of Maharashtra and Gujarat. One of these notices, issued in February 2023, pertained to the Lopamide tablets made in its Gangtok facility. The Sikkim drug regulator did not take any action against the firm. In October 2023, Torrent donated Rs 7 crore to the state ruling party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Another Gujarat-based firm, Zydus Healthcare, faced regulatory scrutiny in 2021, when a deadly wave of COVID-19 led to a surge in demand for the antiviral remdesivir medicine, despite doctors expressing doubts about its efficacy. In May 2021, the Bihar drug regulator found a batch of Zydus’s remdesivir medicine to be substandard after it led to adverse drug reactions in several patients.

The manufacturing unit responsible for this batch was located in Gujarat. But the state drug regulator did not take any action against Zydus. In October 2022, Zydus donated Rs 18 crore to the BJP, in power in Gujarat.

Adverse drug reactions from Zydus’s remdesivir medicine were also reported by doctors in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In October 2022, the firm donated Rs 3 crore to the Congress, then in power in Rajasthan.