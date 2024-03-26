A Rajya Sabha nomination and bonds worth Rs 120 crore to BRS at the time

The Hetero Group, consisting of numerous pharma companies operating out of Hyderabad, donated Rs 120 crore through electoral bonds to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was the ruling party in Telangana until December 2023. About Rs 70 crore worth of bonds were purchased just before and after the company’s founder and chairman Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy was chosen as a Rajya Sabha MP candidate by the BRS.

The bonds were purchased through a series of sister companies with common directors on the board. The companies are Hetero Drugs Limited, Hetero Labs, Hetero Biopharma, Hindys Labs Private Limited, Selmar Labs, Honour Labs Limited, Hazelo Labs Limited, Dasami Labs, and Danika Traders Private Limited. Out of the total Rs 140 crore worth of electoral bonds it purchased, the group donated Rs 15 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rs 5 crore to the Congress.