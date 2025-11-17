NIA makes first arrest in Delhi Red Fort blast, widens probe into alleged terror module

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, November 17, secured 10-day custody of Aamir Rashid Ali, marking the first arrest in the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured several others. Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, is accused of conspiring with Dr Umar Nabi, the alleged suicide bomber who died in the explosion after driving a Hyundai i20 rigged with an improvised explosive device (IED).

According to the NIA, the car used in the attack was registered in Ali’s name, and he allegedly travelled to Delhi to facilitate its purchase. “Investigations have revealed that Ali had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack,” an NIA spokesperson said. The agency has also forensically confirmed Umar’s identity and seized another vehicle belonging to him for examination.

A Delhi court approved the NIA’s request for 10-day custody on Monday. Ali had been picked up from Pampore hours after the blast by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, before being handed over to the NIA.

As the investigation expands across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, authorities have examined at least 73 witnesses so far. Two FIRs have also been filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, where Umar worked as an Assistant Professor, on charges of cheating and forgery.

Meanwhile, the NIA released four individuals — Dr Rehan, Dr Mohammad, Dr Mustaqeem, and fertiliser dealer Dinesh Singla — after finding no concrete evidence linking them to the blast. The three doctors had been associated with Al-Falah University and were questioned over possible connections to Umar. Despite the lack of incriminating material, officials said they would continue to monitor them.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund, the probe took a tragic turn when Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller questioned in connection with the same terror module, died early Monday after attempting self-immolation the previous day. Wani, who had been released following interrogation, succumbed to severe burn injuries at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital. His son, Jasir Bilal, remains in custody for questioning. Wani was a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, considered a key accused and believed to be currently in Afghanistan. The arrest of Muzaffar’s brother Dr Adeel Rather in Saharanpur had earlier led investigators to the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg of explosive material from associate Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad.

Authorities believe the so-called “white-coat terror module”, allegedly involving doctors and medical professionals affiliated with Al-Falah University, may have been plotting attacks across multiple Indian cities. Investigators suspect that Umar may have triggered the Red Fort blast prematurely after learning that the operation was compromised.