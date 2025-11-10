Delhi: At least 8 killed, dozen injured in car explosion near Red Fort

In Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At least eight people were killed and a dozen others were injured as a powerful explosion swept through parked cars near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, November 10 evening.

The victims have been rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

The explosion caused three other vehicles to catch on fire. The Delhi Fire Department said that they received a call about a car explosion.

In the initial investigation, Delhi Police has said that a parked car exploded. The National Investigation Agency and Delhi Anti Terror Squad (ATS) are also investigating the site of the blast.