NEET-PG scheduled to be held in two shifts on August 11

After it was postponed multiple times, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduates (NEET-PG) would be held in two shifts on August 11. According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the candidates should have finished the internship during their MBBS course before August 15. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided to postpone the entrance exam a day before it was scheduled to be held on June 23.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted NEET–UG and UGC–NET has been facing criticism for inefficiency, faulty evaluations and question paper leaks on the dark web , the NEET–PG which was to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences was cancelled as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said, “Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET–PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET–PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024.”