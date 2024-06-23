NEET-PG postponed fourth time in four months, govt calls it precautionary

Shortly after cancelling the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC–NET) exams, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, June 22 cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduation (NEET–PG) that was scheduled on Sunday, June 23.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted NEET–UG and UGC–NET has been facing criticism for inefficiency, faulty evaluations and question paper leaks on the dark web , the NEET–PG which was to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences was cancelled as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET–PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET–PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024.”

On the same day, the Union government also sacked NTA’s Director General, Subodh Kumar Singh, amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET and ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

It may be noted that the NEET–PG was initially tentatively scheduled for March 3. It was later announced that the test may happen on July 7, after which it was rescheduled for June 23. The postponement of the examination, on the eve of the paper, is the fourth time the test is being rescheduled. A fresh schedule for the examination is awaited.