NEET PG dates postponed to July 7: Here’s all you need to know

The NEET Post Graduation (PG) exam 2024 has been postponed from March 3 to July 7 following the protests by medical aspirants and resident doctors. The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 9, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) who conduct NEET. The cut off date for eligibility to appear for the NEET PG exam 2024 is August 15, the announcement also said.

The change in the exam date comes after PG aspirants and resident doctors protested in 2023. Protestors had raised the concern that if the exam was held as previously scheduled on March 3, the gap between the date of results and their counselling procedure would be too narrow.