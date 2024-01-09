NEET PG dates postponed to July 7: Here’s all you need to know

The NEET Post Graduation (PG) exam 2024 has been postponed from March 3 to July 7 following the protests by medical aspirants and resident doctors. was made on Tuesday, January 9, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) who conduct NEET. The cut off date for eligibility to appear for the NEET PG exam 2024 is August 15, the announcement also said.
The change in the exam date comes after PG aspirants and resident doctors protested in 2023. Protestors had raised the concern that if the exam was held as previously scheduled on March 3, the gap between the date of results and their counselling procedure would be too narrow.
Earlier in September 2023, the qualifying percentile for medical and dental courses in NEET PG were by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The move allows any student who appears for the NEET PG exam to be eligible to attend the counselling process, unless they get a negative percentile. Prior to this, the cut-off percentile for students from general/unreserved categories was 50, while it was 45 for persons with disability, and 40 for students of other reserved categories.