NDRF deploys teams to Sri Lanka under 'Op Sagar Bandhu' for Cyclone Ditwah relief

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday deployed two specialised rescue teams to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to assist in relief and rescue efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The teams, comprising 80 trained rescuers and four canines, departed at 4:06 a.m. from the Hindon Airbase aboard an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft. The contingent is led by Commandant P.K.

Tiwary of the 8th Battalion. An Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items also landed in Colombo.

According to an official statement issued by NDRF Headquarters, the teams are equipped with inflatable rescue boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, advanced communication systems, medical first-aid kits, and other essential humanitarian supplies to support large-scale evacuation and rescue operations in cyclone-affected areas of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the NDRF has strengthened its domestic preparedness for Cyclone Ditwah with 14 teams deployed across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai. Additional teams have also been allocated for Puducherry, while 10 more are en route from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai.

The NDRF continues 24x7 monitoring in coordination with IMD, NDMA, state governments, the Ministry of External Affairs, and other key agencies.

Giving an update on the developments on social media platform X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, “Operation Sagar Bandhu unfolds. Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo.”

On Friday, under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu,’ India delivered urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed several lives and left thousands affected.

The Indian High Commission stated that India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items brought by Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist impacted families.

In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who had lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah and announced that India had sent relief materials and HADR support to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," he added.

Cyclonic storm Ditwah is intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, continued its northward movement at a speed of eight kilometres an hour during the past six hours and was positioned about 430 kilometres south of Chennai at 2.30 a.m. on Saturday.

As the system advanced, Chennai and its neighbouring districts woke up to widespread rainfall, with moderate showers reported across several pockets of the city and cloudy skies persisting since early morning.