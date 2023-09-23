Myths and facts you need to know about the vulva

The vagina is about 7cm-9cm long; your body size and shape do not predict vaginal length or shape. It’s lined with skin called mucosa that’s arranged in ridges called “rugae”, which may feel rough or bumpy. Under this skin is smooth muscle, which is thought to help release blood and discharge to the outside. This smooth muscle is surrounded by a rich network of blood vessels, giving the vagina remarkable elasticity, to help it expand enough to deliver a baby and then heal extremely well after injury.

Discharge – what’s normal?

The vagina typically produces 1ml-3ml of discharge in 24 hours . Discharge is made up of secretions from the cervix and glands near the opening of the vagina.

The Skene’s glands (named after the man who discovered them), which are located on either side of the urethra are known as the “female prostate” and are thought to help produce discharge to lubricate the vagina during sexual intercourse and to keep the opening of the urethra lubricated when urinating, to prevent urinary tract infections.

Some people have suggested the discharge from the Skene’s glands during orgasm to be “female ejaculation”. However, Skene’s glands release merely a few millilitres (perhaps up to 50 at most) during sexual arousal and so any significant volumes of fluid “squirting” out dramatically during orgasm, are most likely urine .

What is vaginal flora?

Just 100 years ago, doctors believed the vagina to be filled with dangerous bacteria. An implausible concept given women have survived till today and have not become extinct by such toxic vaginal infections.