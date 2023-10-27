Mr Murthy, there is more to productivity than 70-hour work week, say netizens

Ola Cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal seconded Narayana Murthy's statement. In a social media post on X, Aggawal said, “Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!”

Former CEO of Prasar Bharathi, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, said, “Mr Murthy's comments on hard work have a context. As a young Infoscion in the late 1990s, I remember the missionary zeal with which we put in extra hours, not because it was work but because we were literally making history as Indian IT firms became global brands. Quantum leaps of that nature happen when you make it about a larger goal/purpose and believe in it with a zeal and passion where the number of hours become secondary. This is the context with which the remarks by Mr Murthy need to be understood.”