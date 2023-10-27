Young Indians must work 70 hours per week to compete globally: Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has sparked a controversy after saying that Indian youngsters need to commit to working at least 70 hours a week to compete effectively with countries like China. He pointed out that India's work productivity is notably lower when compared to developed nations. These remarks were made during the first episode of the 'The Record' podcast by 3one4 Capital, in which the 77-year-old was having a conversation with former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai.

"Somehow our youth has the habit of taking not-so-desirable habits from the West, and then… not helping the country. India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, this is my country, I’d like to work 70 hours a week," Narayana Murthy said.